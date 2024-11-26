President Ruto Launches €35M Silicon Savannah Innovation Park, Urges Universities to Innovate and Monetise Resources

President William Ruto has called on universities to develop innovative strategies for raising funds to advance training, research, and development. Speaking at the launch of the University of Nairobi’s Silicon Savannah Innovation Park at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto emphasized the importance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and resource monetization in unlocking opportunities within the education sector.

The President challenged university leadership to think creatively about leveraging their assets. "Through Public-Private Partnerships, we can unlock the tremendous potential that exists in the assets we have in our universities," he said, highlighting the untapped potential in university-owned research and infrastructure.

Transforming Kenya into a Global Tech Hub

The Silicon Savannah Innovation Park, a €35 million (KSh4.7 billion) investment by the Government of France, underscores Kenya’s commitment to becoming a global technology and innovation hub. The park aligns with the government's vision for Kenya to actively contribute to the 5th Industrial Revolution.

President Ruto acknowledged the park’s role as more than a facility, describing it as "an investment in our people, our future, and our global standing." He noted its potential to combat unemployment by equipping youth with essential skills for emerging industries, including green technologies, artificial intelligence, and climate resilience.

Enhancing Job Creation and Youth Empowerment

President Ruto urged Kenyan youth to seize opportunities presented by the park, stating, "Your government is shaping the future, working for you and delivering opportunities for you to learn, work, create, and innovate."

Citing initiatives such as ICT hubs in every ward, the affordable housing program, and efforts to expand labor exports, the President reinforced his administration’s focus on job creation.

Leaders Praise the Park’s Role in Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba highlighted the park’s role in consolidating the University of Nairobi’s position as a hub for entrepreneurship, providing students with resources to develop businesses and foster partnerships with investors and innovators.

University of Nairobi Chancellor Patrick Verkooijen noted that the park will enable students to create digital solutions and contribute to job creation while complementing national initiatives like the Konza Technopolis.

French Minister of State for Francophonie and International Partnerships Thani Mohamed Soilihi emphasized France's commitment to advancing Kenya’s higher education, saying, "The aim is to train the next generation of engineers and scientists to drive Kenya’s development agenda."

A Model for Economic Transformation

The innovation park is part of the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, showcasing how investment in education and technology can drive inclusive economic growth. It aims to channel Kenya’s natural and human potential into tangible outcomes by fostering enterprise, innovation, and sustainable development.

This strategic collaboration positions Kenya as a leader in global innovation while empowering its youth to play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s digital economy.