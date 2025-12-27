Left Menu

Rethinking the DMR Act: Time for a Modern Scientific Update

A Supreme Court plea seeks the formation of a committee to update the 1954 Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, which restricts drug advertisements. It argues that AYUSH practitioners should be recognized under the Act to provide scientific and truthful medical advertisements, advocating for evidence-based regulation instead of blanket bans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court urging the Indian government to establish an expert committee to review and update the 1954 Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act. The plea argues that the current law, which aims to control drug advertisements, is outdated and needs revision to reflect contemporary scientific advancements.

The petition advocates for the inclusion of AYUSH doctors under the Act's definition of 'registered medical practitioners.' This change would allow non-allopathic medical professionals to advertise legitimate and scientifically-backed medical treatments, thus informing the public about available remedies for serious health conditions.

The plea, filed by petitioner Nitin Upadhyay through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, highlights the Act's Section 3(d) as imposing a blanket ban on advertisements related to certain diseases, regardless of their scientific validity. It calls for a nuanced approach that distinguishes between misleading and truthful advertising, ensuring public access to verified medical information.

