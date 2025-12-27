Left Menu

Delhi Government Reshuffles Administrative Leadership Amid District Reorganization

The Delhi government has undertaken a major administrative shake-up, appointing district magistrates to newly established districts and reallocating responsibilities among AGMUT cadre IAS officers. This reshuffling coincides with the addition of three new districts in a reorganization that expands the total number of revenue districts from 11 to 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:46 IST
Delhi Government Reshuffles Administrative Leadership Amid District Reorganization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative restructuring, the Delhi government has announced the appointment of district magistrates to oversee the newly carved districts, along with additional charges assigned to various AGMUT cadre IAS officers. This move is part of a broader reshuffle aimed at enhancing governance efficiency.

As of Thursday, the Delhi government formalized the reorganization of the national capital's districts, introducing three new ones: Old Delhi, Central North, and Outer North. Consequently, the total number of revenue districts has increased to 13, with the previous Shahdara district being merged as part of this reorganization.

The appointment of officers includes G Sudhakar as the new district magistrate of Old Delhi, and the reshuffle extends to other key positions across the newly established districts, indicating a strategic effort to streamline administrative operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 Pakistan
2
Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

 India
3
Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

 India
4
Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025