Delhi Government Reshuffles Administrative Leadership Amid District Reorganization
The Delhi government has undertaken a major administrative shake-up, appointing district magistrates to newly established districts and reallocating responsibilities among AGMUT cadre IAS officers. This reshuffling coincides with the addition of three new districts in a reorganization that expands the total number of revenue districts from 11 to 13.
In a significant administrative restructuring, the Delhi government has announced the appointment of district magistrates to oversee the newly carved districts, along with additional charges assigned to various AGMUT cadre IAS officers. This move is part of a broader reshuffle aimed at enhancing governance efficiency.
As of Thursday, the Delhi government formalized the reorganization of the national capital's districts, introducing three new ones: Old Delhi, Central North, and Outer North. Consequently, the total number of revenue districts has increased to 13, with the previous Shahdara district being merged as part of this reorganization.
The appointment of officers includes G Sudhakar as the new district magistrate of Old Delhi, and the reshuffle extends to other key positions across the newly established districts, indicating a strategic effort to streamline administrative operations.
