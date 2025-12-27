Unnao Rape Case Twist: New Allegations Surface Against Investigating Officer

In a new development within the controversial 2017 Unnao rape case, the victim has turned to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file an FIR against the erstwhile investigating officer. She accuses the officer of colluding with ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main convict in the case, suggesting that the probe was manipulated.

The victim has asserted that fabricated school documents were used in the chargesheet to misrepresent her age and that statements were falsely attributed to her. Additionally, she alleged discrepancies in phone usage claims, all pointing towards intentional investigative lapses to favor Sengar.

These allegations emerge shortly after the Delhi High Court's controversial decision to grant conditional bail to Sengar, fuelling public discontent. Despite this, Sengar remains jailed due to another conviction. The CBI's approach during the trial has also faced criticism for perceived bias.

