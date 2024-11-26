Left Menu

Terasoft Technologies Joins Forces with ARAI AMTIF to Revolutionize Cybersecurity in Mobility

Terasoft Technologies partners with ARAI AMTIF to enhance cybersecurity innovations, leveraging advanced resources and expertise. The collaboration merges Terasoft's IT governance prowess with ARAI's automotive research capabilities, aiming to transform cybersecurity across automotive and IoT sectors, marking a significant milestone for Indian technological innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:51 IST
Terasoft Technologies Signs Startup Incubator Agreement with ARAI AMTIF. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Terasoft Technologies Pvt Ltd, a notable player in the cybersecurity sector, has officially entered a startup incubator agreement with ARAI AMTIF, the innovation wing of the Automotive Research Association of India.

The agreement was ceremoniously signed in Pune by Ashutosh Satish Landge, President of Terasoft, and Sudeep Ambare, CEO of ARAI AMTIF. This collaboration is geared to grant Terasoft access to advanced research facilities and mentorship, enhancing its capacity to innovate cybersecurity solutions tailored for the automotive sector.

This partnership underscores a crucial step in securing connected vehicles and IoT systems as cybersecurity becomes paramount in emerging technology. ARAI AMTIF's support is expected to elevate Terasoft's market presence and contribute to India's status as a technology innovation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

