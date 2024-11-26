Left Menu

Mahindra Electrifies Market with Launch of BE 6e and XEV 9e SUVs

Mahindra has revealed its new electric SUVs, BE 6e and XEV 9e, marking a significant move in the automotive sector. With competitive pricing and advanced features, the vehicles are set to enter the market in early 2025. The launch event also introduced Mahindra's new 'Unlimit Logo'.

Mahindra unveils electric SUVs (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra has taken a significant leap in the electric vehicle market by unveiling its highly anticipated Electric Origin SUVs - the BE 6e and the XEV 9e. The BE 6e comes with a starting price of Rs 18.90 lakh, while the XEV 9e begins at Rs 21.90 lakh, both ex-showroom Chennai.

The announcement was made at Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai, where the company also introduced its latest brand emblem, the 'Unlimit Logo', symbolizing infinite possibilities. The rollout of these SUVs will commence in a phased manner beginning in late January 2025, with deliveries slated for the end of February through March 2025.

Mahindra's new electric offerings are touted to herald an era of innovation and connectivity in automotive design. Both vehicles boast superior ground clearance of 207 mm and promise a serene in-car ambiance enhanced by effective UV protection and a high-efficiency air purification system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

