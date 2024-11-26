Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge Amid Trade Tariff Tensions

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained as tech stocks rebounded. Investors analyzed Trump's proposed tariffs, impacting the auto industry. The Dow fell due to Amgen's decline. Treasury yields rose after Scott Bessent's appointment, influencing equities. Fed's policy directions and potential rate cuts by Neel Kashkari also came into focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:28 IST
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq saw gains on Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the charge, as investors evaluated Donald Trump's tariff announcements involving major trade partners. A 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports was proposed, potentially violating a previously negotiated free-trade deal while an extra 10% tariff on Chinese imports heightened fears of potential trade disputes.

The auto industry was notably affected, with Ford and General Motors experiencing significant losses. Robert Pavlik from Dakota Wealth expressed concerns over increased costs for goods produced overseas. Meanwhile, the Dow dipped, influenced by Amgen's 11% drop after a disappointment with its new obesity drug trial.

Speculation on future economic policies was rife, especially concerning the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cut in December. Treasury yields climbed following Scott Bessent's appointment as Treasury secretary, putting pressure on equities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

