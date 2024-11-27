Left Menu

Ozonetel Revolutionizes Customer Experience with CXi Switch Launch

Ozonetel introduces CXi Switch, an innovative internet communication tool enhancing real-time customer engagement across diverse platforms, addressing the gap in effective digital communication. This pioneering technology aims to replace telecom dependency, promising seamless interactions and significant business improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:59 IST
Ozonetel Revolutionizes Customer Experience with CXi Switch Launch
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ozonetel, a leader in customer experience intelligence, has announced the launch of CXi Switch, its groundbreaking internet communication product designed to foster immediate voice and digital interactions. This innovative platform comes as an alternative to traditional telecom channels, addressing the persistent challenge enterprises face in delivering real-time engagement.

Despite the rise in digital adoption, 75% of customer interactions still depend on telecom, often resulting in delays and out-of-context calls. This can lead to diminished customer interest and lost business opportunities. By integrating the CXi Switch, businesses can enable instant, seamless conversations at every customer touchpoint, effectively transforming customer journeys.

Ozonetel's Chief Technology Officer, Chaitanya Chokkareddy, highlighted the company's strategic investments in AI to enhance customer experiences. Emphasizing the role of technology as an enabler, Chokkareddy expressed the transformative potential of the CXi Switch in revolutionizing customer interactions, promising enhanced brand engagement, higher conversion rates, and increased customer lifetime value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024