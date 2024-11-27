Ozonetel Revolutionizes Customer Experience with CXi Switch Launch

Ozonetel, a leader in customer experience intelligence, has announced the launch of CXi Switch, its groundbreaking internet communication product designed to foster immediate voice and digital interactions. This innovative platform comes as an alternative to traditional telecom channels, addressing the persistent challenge enterprises face in delivering real-time engagement.

Despite the rise in digital adoption, 75% of customer interactions still depend on telecom, often resulting in delays and out-of-context calls. This can lead to diminished customer interest and lost business opportunities. By integrating the CXi Switch, businesses can enable instant, seamless conversations at every customer touchpoint, effectively transforming customer journeys.

Ozonetel's Chief Technology Officer, Chaitanya Chokkareddy, highlighted the company's strategic investments in AI to enhance customer experiences. Emphasizing the role of technology as an enabler, Chokkareddy expressed the transformative potential of the CXi Switch in revolutionizing customer interactions, promising enhanced brand engagement, higher conversion rates, and increased customer lifetime value.

(With inputs from agencies.)