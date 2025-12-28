Left Menu

Jadhav Criticizes BJP's Emotional Politics Amid Civic Polls in Maharashtra

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav accuses the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance of using emotional rhetoric to deflect from developmental issues in Thane. With Uddhav and Raj Thackeray joining forces for upcoming civic polls, Jadhav urges focus on infrastructure over 'Namo' politics, aligning with Marathi-speaking support for Thackeray brothers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Avinash Jadhav has openly criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance for allegedly cloaking their developmental shortcomings with religious and emotional rhetoric.

His sharp remarks arise as Uddhav and Raj Thackeray join forces ahead of impending civic polls, aiming to secure the Marathi vote in Thane.

Jadhav attacked the visibility of 'Namo Bharat' and 'Namo Thane' banners, questioning the tangible benefits while emphasizing issues like water security and transportation, urging citizens to question the efficacy of emotional politics over real infrastructural improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

