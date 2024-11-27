Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Government Over Rising Expressway Accidents

In the wake of a deadly accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, SP president Akhilesh Yadav has expressed deep concern over the state government's management of the highway. The crash claimed the lives of four doctors and a laboratory technician, prompting Yadav to question the rising number of such incidents.

Yadav criticized the BJP-led government for its apparent inability to maintain the expressway, a project initiated during his party's administration. He raised alarms over the lack of effective highway policing and questioned whether current speed-monitoring technology is being used properly to prevent accidents.

Additionally, Yadav pointed to the issue of stray animals on the expressway, which he believes are a significant factor in the accidents. He accused the government of prioritizing toll revenue over public safety, contrasting this approach with the expressway's original aim of boosting regional safety and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)