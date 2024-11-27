Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Government Over Rising Expressway Accidents

Akhilesh Yadav, SP president, criticized the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for rising accidents on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway following a fatal crash involving medical professionals. He questioned the maintenance, highway policing, and stray animal management on the once-progressive expressway initiated by the SP regime.

In the wake of a deadly accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, SP president Akhilesh Yadav has expressed deep concern over the state government's management of the highway. The crash claimed the lives of four doctors and a laboratory technician, prompting Yadav to question the rising number of such incidents.

Yadav criticized the BJP-led government for its apparent inability to maintain the expressway, a project initiated during his party's administration. He raised alarms over the lack of effective highway policing and questioned whether current speed-monitoring technology is being used properly to prevent accidents.

Additionally, Yadav pointed to the issue of stray animals on the expressway, which he believes are a significant factor in the accidents. He accused the government of prioritizing toll revenue over public safety, contrasting this approach with the expressway's original aim of boosting regional safety and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

