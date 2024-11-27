RDX Dance Championship Season 3: A Celebration of Skill and Creativity

The RDX Dance Championship Season 3, a notable event in the dance world, concluded on November 24 at Lajpat Bhawan Auditorium, New Delhi, with breathtaking performances and tensely awaited results.

The first day set the tone with young dancers stunning with their classical moves. Judged by Kathak virtuoso Shinjini Kulkarni, talents like 6-year-old prodigy Ashvita Sharma shone brightly as special awardees. Champions of this day included names like Riddhima Bisht, winner in the Classical Dance Category.

Bollywood affirmation came on the latter days, as renowned choreographers took the judge's seat for diverse categories. This event was further enlivened with talents like winner Shivansh Nehra in Solo Junior and the ever-vibrant D Weapons Crew in Group Dance, cementing the championship's reputation as both competition and celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)