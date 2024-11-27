Left Menu

Air India Express Expands Wings to Bangkok and Beyond

Air India Express will launch routes to Bangkok from Surat and Pune starting December 20. The airline, now connecting 51 cities globally, will also add Dimapur and Patna domestically. This expansion marks Bangkok as its 50th destination, aligning with strategic regional and international growth plans.

Updated: 27-11-2024 19:06 IST
  India

Air India Express is set to make its debut in Bangkok, Thailand's bustling capital, with new flight routes from Surat and Pune commencing on December 20. This development marks Bangkok as the airline's 15th international destination, further expanding its global footprint.

The airline, part of the Tata Group, is also enhancing its domestic network with upcoming services to Dimapur in Nagaland and Patna in Bihar. This will bring its connections to a total of 51 cities across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

According to a company statement released Wednesday, the introduction of these routes underscores Air India Express's commitment to linking non-metro regions to international destinations, thereby fostering economic growth and tourism. With a 90-plane fleet operating over 400 flights daily, the airline is rapidly broadening its network, with Managing Director Aloke Singh highlighting its strategic focus on Southeast Asia.

