India and France: A New Era of Aviation and Trade Opportunities

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urges French aviation sector to explore manufacturing opportunities in India. With 1,500 aircraft ordered and potential to increase to 2,000, Goyal invites partnerships in aviation, defense, agriculture, and technology. France is the 11th largest investor in India with $11 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:46 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday called on the French aviation sector to establish manufacturing facilities in India. Highlighting India as the world's largest aviation market with 1,500 aircraft ordered, Goyal emphasized the potential to increase this order to 2,000.

Goyal noted that French companies would benefit significantly by expanding their operations in India. Indian companies have already placed significant orders with French manufacturer Airbus. The number of airports in India has increased significantly, presenting more opportunities for companies in associated industries.

Additionally, Goyal suggested joint production partnerships between Indian and French companies in the defense sector. The minister urged French companies to explore collaboration with India in agriculture, renewable energy, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and services. France ranks as India's 11th biggest foreign investment source, reflecting strong bilateral trade relations.

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

