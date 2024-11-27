Left Menu

European Nations Rally Against EU Auto Emissions Penalties

Austria, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia oppose impending EU vehicle emissions penalties with Italy and the Czech Republic. The EU plans to reduce emissions caps from 116g/km to 94g/km in 2025. Nations argue penalties will hinder innovation and affect Europe's global competitiveness, while opposing the broader Green Deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:48 IST
  • Poland

Six European nations, including Austria and Poland, are collaborating to avert steep penalties that automakers face under new EU emissions regulations starting next year, as revealed by a document on Austria's parliamentary website.

From 2025, the EU plans to tighten average emissions standards for new vehicle sales, reducing the cap from 116 grams/km to 94 grams/km, with fines of 95 euros per excess carbon dioxide g/km for each vehicle sold. Critics assert that this could stifle industry reinvestment in innovation and development.

These countries are also resisting the EU's broader Green Deal initiatives targeting climate change and pollution reduction. Tighter emissions limits are part of a larger goal to halt new combustion-engine vehicle sales by 2035. The auto sector is critical in central European economies, contributing significantly to GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

