Trump 2.0: Navigating Global Stability and Economic Opportunities

A report from Prabhudas Lilladher suggests that Donald Trump's re-election could lead to reduced global conflicts and stable crude prices. Trump's foreign policy might resolve the Russia-Ukraine tension, enhancing global peace. His administration's potential policy changes could impact trade dynamics and benefit countries like India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:36 IST
US President Elect, Donald Trump (File Photo: @realDonaldTrump). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A recent report by stockbroking firm Prabhudas Lilladher indicates that Donald Trump's re-election as U.S. President could usher in a period of diminished global conflicts and stable crude prices. The report highlights Trump's historical preference for negotiation over military involvement, suggesting possible resolutions to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, thereby creating a more peaceful world stage.

With a reinforced Republican presence in the U.S. legislature and the Supreme Court, the report anticipates significant policy shifts under a Trump administration. Such changes could dramatically alter trade relations, geopolitical strategies, and regulatory systems worldwide.

The report also underscores Trump's diplomatic rapport with nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, crediting his involvement in the 2020 Abraham Accords for stabilizing the Gulf region. Furthermore, his push to enhance domestic oil production could reduce OPEC's pricing power, positioning the U.S. as a dominant oil exporter and securing energy price stability in the long run. Although the impact on trade relations with India remains debated, specific sectors like defense and IT might prosper amidst reduced geopolitical tensions and stable oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

