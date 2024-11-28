Russia's Aviation Struggles Amid Economic Resilience and Sanctions

Russia's economic landscape is evolving, with burgeoning air travel as citizens venture to domestic and 'friendly' international destinations despite Western sanctions. However, the soaring demand is exposing the vulnerabilities in Russia's aviation sector, which faces a dire shortage of aircraft.

The Western-imposed sanctions have severed the supply chains for aircraft and parts, significantly hampering the ability to augment Russia's aviation fleet. Consequently, Russia is increasingly relying on neighboring nations to maintain domestic routes as production delays plague efforts to scale the industry.

While the country boasts economic resilience under duress, the stark dependency on Western aviation technology reveals the limits of Moscow's ambitions for self-sufficiency. As Russians shift travel trends towards unsanctioned countries like Turkey and China, the need for a robust aviation infrastructure becomes more evident.

