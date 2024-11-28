Modernised Trade Certification System to Boost $33 Billion in Kiwi Exports

The Government has launched a modernized trade certification system designed to enhance the reliability, adaptability, and efficiency of New Zealand’s export processes, Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard announced. This upgrade supports $33 billion worth of exports annually, with significant benefits already evident for the wine sector.

Minister Hoggard highlighted the importance of modernization.

“New Zealand food and wine are admired worldwide, creating jobs, driving economic growth, and opening doors to global opportunities. This Government is committed to supporting that success by delivering a robust, modern certification system that adapts to evolving market demands,” he said.

The revamped system will streamline government assurances provided to overseas trading partners, ensuring exporters can meet changing requirements more effectively.

Streamlining Certification Across Industries

Currently, exports are certified through six outdated legacy systems, which would require significant investment to maintain. The new system consolidates these into a single, integrated digital platform, offering exporters:

24/7 availability for certifications.

User-friendly processes that simplify navigation and reduce administrative burdens.

Greater flexibility to respond quickly to emerging trends and new market requirements.

The system is being introduced in stages. This week, the wine sector successfully transitioned, allowing it to benefit from provisions under the European Union Free Trade Agreement (EU FTA) that were previously unavailable. Certification for other key export sectors, including plant and animal products, will follow in 2024.

Benefits for the Wine Sector

The wine industry, a key contributor to New Zealand’s economy, now has access to improved certification processes that enhance its competitiveness in overseas markets. These updates come just in time for the upcoming harvest season, with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) providing resources and guidance to ensure a smooth transition.

Supporting Exporters for Long-Term Success

The modernization initiative is part of a broader strategy to future-proof New Zealand’s export processes. Exporters have expressed enthusiasm for a system that is not only reliable but also adaptable to the complexities of international trade.

“This transformation benefits every exporter and the businesses that support them. It represents our commitment to strengthening New Zealand’s position in global trade,” Minister Hoggard stated.

Looking Ahead

Certification for dairy and other animal products will roll out in 2024, marking another milestone in the Government’s efforts to deliver a world-class trade certification system.

As the new system becomes fully operational, exporters across all sectors can expect increased efficiency, reduced delays, and stronger assurances for international partners. These enhancements will solidify New Zealand’s reputation as a trusted supplier of high-quality food and wine to global markets.