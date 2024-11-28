India's Constitution: A Living Legacy Celebrated at Historic Convention

At a momentous event held at O.P. Jindal University in Sonipat, six judges of India's Supreme Court gathered to underscore the enduring vitality and inviolability of the Constitution's basic structure. They celebrated the judiciary's critical role in preventing constitutional transgressions and safeguarding the envisioned values set by its framers.

The distinguished convention coincided with the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution's adoption, also witnessing the inauguration of India's first Constitution Museum. Hosted by Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar of Jindal Global Law School, the gathering featured prominent figures including Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice C.T. Ravikumar, who hailed the Constitution as a living testament to democracy.

Discussion points centered around the Constitution's capacity for adaptation in changing times, without compromising fundamental rights. The judges reflected on India's robust democratic journey and the judiciary's essential duty in upholding constitutional ideals, asserting that continuous assessment and protection of this legal framework are paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)