IHC Maintains Investment Trust in Adani Amid US Charges

The International Holding Company (IHC) in Abu Dhabi has declared unwavering support for its investments in the Adani Group, despite the US indictment against the Indian conglomerate's founder, Gautam Adani.

IHC maintains that its partnership with Adani, a key player in the green energy sector, remains firm. The group praised the sector's contributions to sustainability.

Despite allegations, IHC's strategy persists. While Adani Group contests the charges, IHC continues to monitor developments diligently.

(With inputs from agencies.)