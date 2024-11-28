IHC Maintains Investment Trust in Adani Amid US Charges
The International Holding Company remains confident in its investments in the Adani Group, despite recent US charges against the conglomerate's founder, Gautam Adani. IHC has invested substantially in Adani's green energy ventures. The company continues to monitor developments but stands by its strategic partnership with Adani.
The International Holding Company (IHC) in Abu Dhabi has declared unwavering support for its investments in the Adani Group, despite the US indictment against the Indian conglomerate's founder, Gautam Adani.
IHC maintains that its partnership with Adani, a key player in the green energy sector, remains firm. The group praised the sector's contributions to sustainability.
Despite allegations, IHC's strategy persists. While Adani Group contests the charges, IHC continues to monitor developments diligently.
