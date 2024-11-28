Left Menu

IHC Maintains Investment Trust in Adani Amid US Charges

The International Holding Company remains confident in its investments in the Adani Group, despite recent US charges against the conglomerate's founder, Gautam Adani. IHC has invested substantially in Adani's green energy ventures. The company continues to monitor developments but stands by its strategic partnership with Adani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:42 IST
IHC Maintains Investment Trust in Adani Amid US Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Holding Company (IHC) in Abu Dhabi has declared unwavering support for its investments in the Adani Group, despite the US indictment against the Indian conglomerate's founder, Gautam Adani.

IHC maintains that its partnership with Adani, a key player in the green energy sector, remains firm. The group praised the sector's contributions to sustainability.

Despite allegations, IHC's strategy persists. While Adani Group contests the charges, IHC continues to monitor developments diligently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024