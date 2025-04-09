Paving the Future: UK-India Investment Roundtable Explores New Horizons
A UK-India Investment Roundtable, hosted by the Lord Mayor of London, Alastair King, at Mansion House, focused on enhancing bilateral collaboration. Participants, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, discussed boosting green investments and fintech, alongside ongoing Free Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty negotiations.
The Lord Mayor of London, Alastair King, hosted a significant UK-India Investment Roundtable at the Mansion House on Wednesday. The event featured Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds.
The discussions aimed to enhance bilateral collaboration and create trade and investment openings, particularly focusing on green investments to support the UK's Net Zero goals.
With ongoing negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty, the roundtable signifies a mutual intent to fortify the economic partnership between the two nations.
