Left Menu

Paving the Future: UK-India Investment Roundtable Explores New Horizons

A UK-India Investment Roundtable, hosted by the Lord Mayor of London, Alastair King, at Mansion House, focused on enhancing bilateral collaboration. Participants, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, discussed boosting green investments and fintech, alongside ongoing Free Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:03 IST
Paving the Future: UK-India Investment Roundtable Explores New Horizons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Lord Mayor of London, Alastair King, hosted a significant UK-India Investment Roundtable at the Mansion House on Wednesday. The event featured Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds.

The discussions aimed to enhance bilateral collaboration and create trade and investment openings, particularly focusing on green investments to support the UK's Net Zero goals.

With ongoing negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty, the roundtable signifies a mutual intent to fortify the economic partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025