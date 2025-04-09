India and UK Forge Strong Investment Ties at High-Level Roundtable

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Finance Minister, led an India-UK Investor Roundtable in London, drawing around 60 investors from the UK, including representatives from pension funds and financial institutions. The meeting underscored the Indian government's policies facilitating economic growth and foreign investments.

The discussions placed a spotlight on India's thriving insurance sector, projected to be the sixth largest globally by 2032, and its pioneering T+1 settlement in securities markets. Sitharaman also introduced the GIFT-IFSC, highlighting inducements for foreign investors such as tax exemptions and strategic location benefits.

Sitharaman emphasized India's burgeoning digital economy, which significantly impacts its GDP, and its advanced fintech ecosystem, marked by a high adoption rate. Meanwhile, the India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations remain pivotal, intending to forge a robust economic partnership and tackle trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)