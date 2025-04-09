India and UK Forge Strong Investment Ties at High-Level Roundtable
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired an India-UK Investor Roundtable in London, focusing on economic growth and investment opportunities. Discussions highlighted India's potential for foreign investments and innovative fintech ecosystem. The meeting aimed to strengthen economic ties amid ongoing India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Finance Minister, led an India-UK Investor Roundtable in London, drawing around 60 investors from the UK, including representatives from pension funds and financial institutions. The meeting underscored the Indian government's policies facilitating economic growth and foreign investments.
The discussions placed a spotlight on India's thriving insurance sector, projected to be the sixth largest globally by 2032, and its pioneering T+1 settlement in securities markets. Sitharaman also introduced the GIFT-IFSC, highlighting inducements for foreign investors such as tax exemptions and strategic location benefits.
Sitharaman emphasized India's burgeoning digital economy, which significantly impacts its GDP, and its advanced fintech ecosystem, marked by a high adoption rate. Meanwhile, the India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations remain pivotal, intending to forge a robust economic partnership and tackle trade barriers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- UK
- Investment
- Roundtable
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Finance
- Fintech
- Insurance
- Trade
- Economy
ALSO READ
FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion
ADB, Shriram Finance Partner to Empower MSMEs and Drive EV Adoption in India
The new Income Tax Bill will be taken up for discussion in next monsoon session of Parliament: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Finance Bill, 2025 provides unprecedented tax relief to honour taxpayers: Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha Approves Finance Bill 2025, Abolishes Digital Tax