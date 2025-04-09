Left Menu

India and UK Forge Strong Investment Ties at High-Level Roundtable

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired an India-UK Investor Roundtable in London, focusing on economic growth and investment opportunities. Discussions highlighted India's potential for foreign investments and innovative fintech ecosystem. The meeting aimed to strengthen economic ties amid ongoing India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 08:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Finance Minister, led an India-UK Investor Roundtable in London, drawing around 60 investors from the UK, including representatives from pension funds and financial institutions. The meeting underscored the Indian government's policies facilitating economic growth and foreign investments.

The discussions placed a spotlight on India's thriving insurance sector, projected to be the sixth largest globally by 2032, and its pioneering T+1 settlement in securities markets. Sitharaman also introduced the GIFT-IFSC, highlighting inducements for foreign investors such as tax exemptions and strategic location benefits.

Sitharaman emphasized India's burgeoning digital economy, which significantly impacts its GDP, and its advanced fintech ecosystem, marked by a high adoption rate. Meanwhile, the India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations remain pivotal, intending to forge a robust economic partnership and tackle trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

