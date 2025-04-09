Iranian President Invites US Investment Amid Nuclear Discussions

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Wednesday that his nation is not pursuing nuclear weapons, ahead of upcoming talks with the United States. He proposed the possibility of American investments in Iran if both countries succeed in reaching a diplomatic agreement.

This statement marks a shift from Iran's post-2015 nuclear deal stance, which limited American business presence despite attempts to purchase American airplanes. Pezeshkian extended an invitation to American investors, aligning with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's views on foreign investments.

The prospect of business ties could catch the interest of US President Donald Trump, who previously withdrew from Iran's nuclear deal but now desires a new accord. Pezeshkian came to office promising Western engagement, with indirect talks set to occur on Saturday in Oman between Iranian and US officials.

