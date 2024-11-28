Left Menu

Iron Ore and Metal Production Surge in India: A Boon for Economic Activity

Iron ore production in India increased by 4.1%, reaching 158.4 million tonnes in the April-October period, signaling robust demand in industries such as energy and construction. Growth was also observed in manganese ore and bauxite production, along with rises in primary aluminium and refined copper outputs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's iron ore production rose by 4.1% to 158.4 million tonnes during the April-October fiscal period, as announced by the government on Thursday.

This growth, from last year's 152.1 million tonnes, highlights strong demand in sectors such as energy and construction. Furthermore, production increases in aluminium and copper indicate heightened economic activity across these industries.

The mines ministry revealed manganese ore production jumped 11.1%, while bauxite production climbed 11.3% compared to the same period last year. Primary aluminium saw a modest increase of 1.2%, and refined copper production rose by 6%, establishing India as a significant global producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

