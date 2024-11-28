Iron Ore and Metal Production Surge in India: A Boon for Economic Activity

India's iron ore production rose by 4.1% to 158.4 million tonnes during the April-October fiscal period, as announced by the government on Thursday.

This growth, from last year's 152.1 million tonnes, highlights strong demand in sectors such as energy and construction. Furthermore, production increases in aluminium and copper indicate heightened economic activity across these industries.

The mines ministry revealed manganese ore production jumped 11.1%, while bauxite production climbed 11.3% compared to the same period last year. Primary aluminium saw a modest increase of 1.2%, and refined copper production rose by 6%, establishing India as a significant global producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)