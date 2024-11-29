Global Markets React to Imminent BOJ Rate Hike

Asian markets saw a decline on Friday, spurred by strong inflation data from Japan, which likely signaled an upcoming rate increase by the Bank of Japan. This development led to the yen strengthening, further impacting Japan's stock market.

U.S. financial markets remained stagnant due to the Thanksgiving holiday, leaving traders in Asia without significant guidance from Wall Street. Meanwhile, European markets experienced activity, with French bond yields showing a slight respite following plans to ease electricity taxes.

Oil prices observed minor gains but were positioned for weekly losses amidst geopolitical developments. Traders are also anticipating potential rate decisions from central banks as inflationary pressures persist globally.

