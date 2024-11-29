Left Menu

Global Markets React to Imminent BOJ Rate Hike

Asian shares dipped as Japan's inflation data suggested a rate hike by the BOJ. The yen's strength led to market moves, while Wall Street paused due to Thanksgiving. European markets were active, with French bond yields easing and oil prices experiencing minor fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 07:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 07:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian markets saw a decline on Friday, spurred by strong inflation data from Japan, which likely signaled an upcoming rate increase by the Bank of Japan. This development led to the yen strengthening, further impacting Japan's stock market.

U.S. financial markets remained stagnant due to the Thanksgiving holiday, leaving traders in Asia without significant guidance from Wall Street. Meanwhile, European markets experienced activity, with French bond yields showing a slight respite following plans to ease electricity taxes.

Oil prices observed minor gains but were positioned for weekly losses amidst geopolitical developments. Traders are also anticipating potential rate decisions from central banks as inflationary pressures persist globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

