AfDB Approves $75M Loan to Tanzania for Cardiovascular Healthcare and Education Project

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $75 million loan to Tanzania for the second phase of the Centre of Excellence for Skills and Tertiary Education in Biomedical Sciences project, aimed at tackling the growing burden of cardiovascular disease in the country and the broader East African region.

The total cost of the second phase of the project is estimated at $83.3 million, with the Tanzanian government contributing $8.33 million in counterpart funding. The five-year project (2025-2029) is designed to develop a highly skilled workforce capable of addressing cardiovascular diseases, which are a major health challenge in Tanzania. By enhancing skills, infrastructure, and training, the project seeks to create a competitive workforce in the biomedical sciences field, particularly in cardiology.

The second phase will focus on building a state-of-the-art 600-bed cardiology teaching hospital equipped with advanced medical technology. This facility will serve as both a training center for university staff and a treatment center for local patients. The project will also train 120 university staff and 100 students, with a focus on inclusivity, ensuring that 45% of both groups will be women.

Key Components of the Project

In addition to the construction of the cardiology hospital, the project aims to bolster the Centre of Excellence's capabilities for biomedical sciences education and treatment. The first phase of the project, already underway, focused on building the support infrastructure for the center at the Mloganzila campus of the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS). This campus is part of East Africa’s network of Centres of Excellence for biomedical education, with the ultimate goal of developing highly skilled human resources in cardiovascular health—ranging from prevention and treatment to rehabilitation.

The second phase will build on the training of 38 MUHAS educators completed in the first phase, equipping them to provide cutting-edge education in cardiovascular sciences. Additionally, about 20% of the students will receive full scholarships, prioritizing young people from low-income backgrounds, with a special focus on women and individuals with disabilities.

Health and Economic Benefits

The project is expected to provide significant health and economic benefits to Tanzania and the broader region. Patricia Laverley, the African Development Bank’s Country Manager for Tanzania, emphasized that the Centre of Excellence for Cardiovascular Sciences will help address the rising rates of cardiovascular disease by improving both prevention and treatment.

By training specialized human resources and creating a modern cardiology teaching hospital, the project aims to reduce mortality and morbidity rates related to cardiovascular diseases, enhance productivity, and lower overall healthcare costs. Moreover, the establishment of the center will help alleviate the strain on existing healthcare services by reducing the need for patients to seek treatment abroad.

Long-Term Impact

As part of Tanzania’s commitment to improving healthcare access and quality, this project will ensure that the country can develop a self-sufficient workforce of medical professionals skilled in treating and managing cardiovascular conditions. It is expected that the Centre of Excellence will become a regional hub for training and healthcare, benefiting not only Tanzania but the entire East African region.

The project aligns with the African Development Bank’s broader goal of improving health outcomes in Africa and addressing critical issues like non-communicable diseases, including heart disease, which is rapidly becoming a major concern across the continent.

Through these investments in infrastructure and human capital, Tanzania aims to significantly improve its healthcare sector, making strides in combating cardiovascular disease while contributing to the development of a robust healthcare workforce across the region.