Potato Supply Crunch Strikes Odisha Amid West Bengal Restrictions

In a recent development, the price of potatoes in Odisha has seen a noticeable increase over the past 48 hours due to supply constraints imposed by West Bengal. This has led to a disruption in the availability of this kitchen staple across the state, according to local traders.

Reports indicate that hundreds of trucks, loaded with potatoes, have been unable to cross the Odisha-Bengal border since Wednesday night, causing growing concerns about potential food shortages. Many of these trucks have already turned back to avoid spoilage of their cargo.

In response to the situation, the Secretary of the All Odisha Traders Association, Sudhakar Panda, has requested state intervention to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, the state's Food Supplies Minister highlighted plans to procure potatoes from Punjab or Uttar Pradesh to mitigate any consumer impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)