Potato Supply Crunch Strikes Odisha Amid West Bengal Restrictions

Potato prices have surged in Odisha as West Bengal implements supply restrictions. Trucks laden with potatoes are stranded at the Odisha-Bengal border, leading to price hikes in the state. Efforts are being made by Odisha traders and officials to secure alternative supplies from states like Punjab or Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the price of potatoes in Odisha has seen a noticeable increase over the past 48 hours due to supply constraints imposed by West Bengal. This has led to a disruption in the availability of this kitchen staple across the state, according to local traders.

Reports indicate that hundreds of trucks, loaded with potatoes, have been unable to cross the Odisha-Bengal border since Wednesday night, causing growing concerns about potential food shortages. Many of these trucks have already turned back to avoid spoilage of their cargo.

In response to the situation, the Secretary of the All Odisha Traders Association, Sudhakar Panda, has requested state intervention to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, the state's Food Supplies Minister highlighted plans to procure potatoes from Punjab or Uttar Pradesh to mitigate any consumer impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

