Left Menu

India's Booming Services Sector: Export Surge in Focus

India's services exports surged 22.3% in October, reaching USD 34.3 billion, according to the Reserve Bank of India. Imports also saw an increase of 27.9%, totaling USD 17.21 billion. The rise in services exports follows a decline in August, marking two consecutive months of growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:01 IST
India's Booming Services Sector: Export Surge in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the second consecutive month, India's services exports have seen a substantial rise, surging by 22.3 percent in October to reach USD 34.3 billion, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

Imports have not lagged far behind, experiencing a significant increase of 27.9 percent, bringing the total to USD 17.21 billion.

This resurgence follows a dip in August, with September marking a rebound to USD 32.57 billion in services exports, continuing the upward trend through October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024