India's Booming Services Sector: Export Surge in Focus
India's services exports surged 22.3% in October, reaching USD 34.3 billion, according to the Reserve Bank of India. Imports also saw an increase of 27.9%, totaling USD 17.21 billion. The rise in services exports follows a decline in August, marking two consecutive months of growth.
For the second consecutive month, India's services exports have seen a substantial rise, surging by 22.3 percent in October to reach USD 34.3 billion, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.
Imports have not lagged far behind, experiencing a significant increase of 27.9 percent, bringing the total to USD 17.21 billion.
This resurgence follows a dip in August, with September marking a rebound to USD 32.57 billion in services exports, continuing the upward trend through October.
