China Boosts Indian Rapeseed Meal Imports Amid Canadian Tariff Dispute

In a significant trade shift, China has dramatically increased its imports of Indian rapeseed meal over the past three weeks, buying 52,000 tons—a volume four times greater than its entire 2024 import from India, according to industry sources.

This strategic purchase follows China's decision to impose a 100% retaliatory tariff on Canadian imports, compelling the country to seek alternatives. The move aids China in compensating for lost quantities from Canada while easing India's surplus crisis of the broadly utilized animal feed.

The trade pivot comes amid stagnant local demand in India, where rapeseed meal prices have fallen to $200 per ton. Expanding shipments could see India become a prominent supplier to China, affecting global market balances favorably.

(With inputs from agencies.)