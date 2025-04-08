Left Menu

China Boosts Indian Rapeseed Meal Imports Amid Canadian Tariff Dispute

China has notably increased its imports of Indian rapeseed meal due to a 100% tariff on Canadian imports. This surge benefits China's demand while alleviating India's surplus stockpile issues. Despite past price challenges, India could boost exports to meet the rising Chinese demand, enhancing trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant trade shift, China has dramatically increased its imports of Indian rapeseed meal over the past three weeks, buying 52,000 tons—a volume four times greater than its entire 2024 import from India, according to industry sources.

This strategic purchase follows China's decision to impose a 100% retaliatory tariff on Canadian imports, compelling the country to seek alternatives. The move aids China in compensating for lost quantities from Canada while easing India's surplus crisis of the broadly utilized animal feed.

The trade pivot comes amid stagnant local demand in India, where rapeseed meal prices have fallen to $200 per ton. Expanding shipments could see India become a prominent supplier to China, affecting global market balances favorably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

