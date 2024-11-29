Price Surge: Soaps & Tea Amidst Commodity Inflation
FMCG giants like HUL and Wipro have raised soap prices by 7-8% to counter climbing palm oil costs. Concurrently, tea prices also surged due to erratic weather, affecting production. Companies use gradual price hikes to avoid consumer demand shocks while maintaining profitability amidst commodity price inflation.
Leading FMCG companies, including HUL and Wipro, have implemented a significant price increase of 7-8% on soap products following a substantial rise in palm oil prices. This essential raw material has seen a cost increase of over 30% this year, predominantly due to higher import duties and global price fluctuations.
The trend of price hikes isn't limited to soaps; tea prices have also climbed as erratic weather impacts production. Notably, Tata Consumer Products has raised tea prices by 25-30%, emphasizing a phased approach to mitigate a potential consumer demand shock.
With other FMCG players likely to follow suit, the sector braces for further price adjustments to safeguard margins. Companies are keen on maintaining a competitive price-value equation, ensuring market stability while battling inflationary pressures on commodities.
