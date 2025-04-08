Left Menu

Zelenskiy Confirms Ukrainian Troops' Strategic Presence in Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the active presence of Ukrainian troops in Russia's Belgorod and Kursk regions to protect nearby Ukrainian towns. These operations, involving the 225th Assault Regiment, aim to reduce pressure on Ukraine's main front lines, despite Russia's attempts to recapture territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 00:36 IST
For the first time, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed that Ukrainian troops are actively engaged in Russia's Belgorod region. The admission marks a strategic move to protect Ukrainian towns situated near the border.

In an ongoing effort that spans eight months, Ukrainian forces maintain a foothold in the neighbouring Russian region of Kursk. Despite Russian forces reclaiming some areas, Ukraine's top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, provided a reassuring report on Ukrainian troops' enduring presence in both the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Zelenskiy praised the 225th Assault Regiment's operations, emphasizing their success in diverting Russian resources from Ukraine's Donetsk region. Meanwhile, Russia's claims of capturing the Basivka village in Ukraine's Sumy region were met with Ukrainian denials, highlighting ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

