Fostering Financial Ties: Nirmala Sitharaman's European Endeavor

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commenced a six-day European tour in London, marking the beginning of a pivotal diplomatic visit. Her itinerary, spanning April 8-13, includes engagements in Austria alongside the UK leg.

Her visit began with a session at the Indian High Commission in collaboration with the London School of Economics, setting the stage for the 13th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD). Sitharaman will collaborate with UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves to unveil reports and initiatives focusing on financial services and regulations.

The dialogue highlights mutual cooperation in areas like fintech, climate finance, and the digital economy. As the minister proceeds to Austria, she will meet with key figures like Austrian Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer, intending to strengthen bilateral investment collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)