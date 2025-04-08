Fostering Financial Ties: Nirmala Sitharaman's European Endeavor
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman embarks on a six-day European tour, covering the UK and Austria. The visit includes high-level discussions on financial collaboration and investment opportunities, aiming to boost India-UK ties. Key activities include the India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue and talks on the ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commenced a six-day European tour in London, marking the beginning of a pivotal diplomatic visit. Her itinerary, spanning April 8-13, includes engagements in Austria alongside the UK leg.
Her visit began with a session at the Indian High Commission in collaboration with the London School of Economics, setting the stage for the 13th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD). Sitharaman will collaborate with UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves to unveil reports and initiatives focusing on financial services and regulations.
The dialogue highlights mutual cooperation in areas like fintech, climate finance, and the digital economy. As the minister proceeds to Austria, she will meet with key figures like Austrian Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer, intending to strengthen bilateral investment collaborations.
