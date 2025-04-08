Tragic Night in Farrukhabad: Senior Woman Killed

A 65-year-old woman named Manganga was tragically killed in her sleep in a village in the Farrukhabad district. According to police reports, the incident occurred on Sunday night and involved an unidentified assailant allegedly striking her with a brick.

The authorities, upon being alert, promptly arrived at Rohilla village under the jurisdiction of the Mohammadabad police station. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar confirmed the details to PTI on Monday. The victim's only son is currently employed in Pathankot, leaving the family in distress.

Law enforcement is actively investigating the mysterious crime. The woman's body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination to establish further details of the incident. The local community continues to grapple with the shock of the event while waiting for justice to prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)