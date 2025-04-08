Left Menu

Tragic Night in Farrukhabad: Senior Woman Killed

A 65-year-old woman named Manganga was allegedly killed in Farrukhabad district by an unknown assailant using a brick, while she slept in her village home. Her son works in Pathankot. Authorities have begun investigations, sending the body for post-mortem examination, according to local police reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 08-04-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 00:32 IST
Tragic Night in Farrukhabad: Senior Woman Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old woman named Manganga was tragically killed in her sleep in a village in the Farrukhabad district. According to police reports, the incident occurred on Sunday night and involved an unidentified assailant allegedly striking her with a brick.

The authorities, upon being alert, promptly arrived at Rohilla village under the jurisdiction of the Mohammadabad police station. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar confirmed the details to PTI on Monday. The victim's only son is currently employed in Pathankot, leaving the family in distress.

Law enforcement is actively investigating the mysterious crime. The woman's body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination to establish further details of the incident. The local community continues to grapple with the shock of the event while waiting for justice to prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025