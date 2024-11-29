Left Menu

Historic Real Estate Milestone: Kolkata IT Park Sold for Rs 637 Crore

In a historic real estate transaction, DLF's joint venture DCCDL has sold Kolkata Tech Park 1 to Primarc and RDB Group for Rs 637 crore. The deal reflects DLF's strategy to enhance shareholder value and signifies a major acquisition for Bengal-based companies. JLL facilitated the transaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a record-breaking real estate transaction, DLF's joint venture entity DCCDL has finalized the sale of an IT park in Kolkata, West Bengal. The IT park was acquired by local companies Primarc and RDB Group for Rs 637 crore.

DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd, a significant collaboration between DLF Ltd and Singapore's GIC, holds an extensive commercial assets portfolio, primarily in NCR and Chennai, and specializes in office complexes and retail malls.

This strategic real estate shift, confirmed through a regulatory filing, highlights DLF's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and illustrates the rapid growth of Bengal-based firms in the tech sector. JLL served as the exclusive transaction advisor for this landmark deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

