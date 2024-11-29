Italy Grinds to a Halt: Unions Strike Against Budget Cuts

Italy experienced significant disruption on Friday as a nationwide strike saw air traffic, public transport, schools, and hospitals cease operations. The strike, led by unions CGIL and UIL, was a protest against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's proposed budget, which includes cuts to social spending and public services.

Maurizio Landini, head of the CGIL, emphasized the necessity of the strike to address deep-seated injustices in the country. With over 70% worker participation and 43 rallies across Italy, the strike highlighted public dissatisfaction with government spending cuts, demanding increased focus on health and workplace safety.

The strike not only challenged the government's budgetary measures but also underscored the tension between maintaining fiscal discipline and ensuring welfare support. Despite efforts to minimize the strike's impact, it reflected substantial unrest and opposition to current financial policies.

