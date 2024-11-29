U.S. Stock Markets Gear Up for Black Friday Boost
U.S. stocks anticipate a slight rise on Black Friday as the holiday shopping season begins. Retailers are in focus with an expected surge in shoppers, while other market movements include crypto gains and a plunge in Applied Therapeutics after FDA drug rejection.
As Black Friday approaches, U.S. stocks are poised for a modest rise, with retail companies in the limelight due to anticipated heavy consumer traffic and holiday promotions.
The National Retail Federation projects a jump to 85.6 million shoppers, causing premarket movements for major retailers like Target and Walmart.
Market dynamics also saw crypto stocks climb, with bitcoin trading upwards, countering Applied Therapeutics' dramatic fall after an FDA setback.
