U.S. Stock Markets Gear Up for Black Friday Boost

As Black Friday approaches, U.S. stocks are poised for a modest rise, with retail companies in the limelight due to anticipated heavy consumer traffic and holiday promotions.

The National Retail Federation projects a jump to 85.6 million shoppers, causing premarket movements for major retailers like Target and Walmart.

Market dynamics also saw crypto stocks climb, with bitcoin trading upwards, countering Applied Therapeutics' dramatic fall after an FDA setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)