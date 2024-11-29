Left Menu

Tanishq Launches Diamond Verification Pilot with De Beers Technology

Tanishq, a jewellery retailer part of Tata Group, is partnering with De Beers to introduce diamond verification machines in select stores. The initiative aims to enhance customer confidence and expand diamond market penetration. SynthDetect XL Plus and DiamondProof devices will verify diamond authenticity for consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tanishq, the jewellery retailer under Tata Group, announced plans to install De Beers' cutting-edge machines in select stores, designed to verify the quality of diamonds for customers. This initiative is a part of a pilot program aiming to enhance consumer trust and boost the diamond market.

Ajoy Chawla, CEO of the Jewellery Division at Titan Company, explained that the equipment, including the SynthDetect XL Plus and DiamondProof, are engineered to check both mounted and loose stones for synthetic properties and provide consumer-friendly verification at retail counters.

The goal is clear: bolster buyer confidence and increase diamond penetration beyond the current 8-10%. De Beers India Managing Director Amit Pratihari estimates the diamond jewellery market could grow from $8.5 billion to $20-22 billion in the next 7-8 years, driven by organized retailers like Tanishq.

(With inputs from agencies.)

