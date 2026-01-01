Bihar Deputy CM Sparks Land Reform Controversy

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha signaled a possible inquiry into reports of Lalu Prasad's illegal land holdings, prompted by JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar's request. The revenue department, headed by Sinha, may act if a formal application is submitted under Jan Kalyan Samvad.

Sinha, while responding to whether action would be taken, said his government is open to investigating if citizens bring forward concerns. He has faced criticism for allegedly inappropriate comments during public meetings addressing land grievances.

The Bihar Revenue Service Association criticized Sinha's conduct in a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating it undermined the dignity of the state's revenue administration. Despite this, Sinha emphasized his dedication to combating land mafias and serving Bihar's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)