Metro Railway's Colorful Call to Life: Anti-Suicide Campaign Launched

Metro Railway has initiated an anti-suicide campaign on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor in response to multiple suicide attempts. Banners with deterrent messages are placed at stations to dissuade individuals from taking extreme steps. The aim is to spread awareness among commuters and prevent potential suicides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:31 IST
Metro Railway's Colorful Call to Life: Anti-Suicide Campaign Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat the rising incidents of suicide attempts, Metro Railway has inaugurated an anti-suicide campaign along the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor. This initiative focuses on raising awareness among commuters about the severity and preventable nature of such acts.

The move comes after a worrying increase in attempted suicides on the Blue Line tracks, prompting Metro authorities to devise a strategic awareness drive. Vibrant banners carrying hopeful messages have been installed on trackside walls at selected stations.

These messages, visible from platforms, serve as a crucial deterrent. Phrases like 'Think Twice Before You End All' and 'You Have Your Family Members Waiting At Home, Think About Them' are designed to encourage contemplation in critical moments. While data collection on such incidents remains unofficial, efforts are underway to extend the campaign to additional stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

