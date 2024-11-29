Metro Railway's Colorful Call to Life: Anti-Suicide Campaign Launched

In a bid to combat the rising incidents of suicide attempts, Metro Railway has inaugurated an anti-suicide campaign along the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor. This initiative focuses on raising awareness among commuters about the severity and preventable nature of such acts.

The move comes after a worrying increase in attempted suicides on the Blue Line tracks, prompting Metro authorities to devise a strategic awareness drive. Vibrant banners carrying hopeful messages have been installed on trackside walls at selected stations.

These messages, visible from platforms, serve as a crucial deterrent. Phrases like 'Think Twice Before You End All' and 'You Have Your Family Members Waiting At Home, Think About Them' are designed to encourage contemplation in critical moments. While data collection on such incidents remains unofficial, efforts are underway to extend the campaign to additional stations.

