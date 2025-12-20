Preparations for Latur Municipal Elections: Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Voter Awareness
Almost 2500 government workers are being organized for the upcoming Latur Municipal Corporation polls. With 22 dedicated sections and six Returning Officers for 18 wards, smooth operation is ensured. Initiatives include a Model Code of Conduct cell, increased surveillance, and a voter awareness campaign.
In preparation for the upcoming Latur Municipal Corporation polls on January 15, around 2500 government employees will be deployed to ensure smooth proceedings, announced civic chief Mansi Meena on Saturday.
The preparation includes streamlined operations through the establishment of 22 dedicated sections, along with the appointment of six Returning Officers, managing a total of 18 wards.
Apart from logistic arrangements, a robust structure involving various teams like the Model Code of Conduct cell, expenditure monitoring, and static surveillance have been put in place to oversee fair conduct. Notably, efforts to boost voter participation include the launch of a Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation campaign.
