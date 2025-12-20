Left Menu

Preparations for Latur Municipal Elections: Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Voter Awareness

Almost 2500 government workers are being organized for the upcoming Latur Municipal Corporation polls. With 22 dedicated sections and six Returning Officers for 18 wards, smooth operation is ensured. Initiatives include a Model Code of Conduct cell, increased surveillance, and a voter awareness campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:19 IST
Preparations for Latur Municipal Elections: Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Voter Awareness
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the upcoming Latur Municipal Corporation polls on January 15, around 2500 government employees will be deployed to ensure smooth proceedings, announced civic chief Mansi Meena on Saturday.

The preparation includes streamlined operations through the establishment of 22 dedicated sections, along with the appointment of six Returning Officers, managing a total of 18 wards.

Apart from logistic arrangements, a robust structure involving various teams like the Model Code of Conduct cell, expenditure monitoring, and static surveillance have been put in place to oversee fair conduct. Notably, efforts to boost voter participation include the launch of a Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025