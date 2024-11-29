Global Markets Surge with U.S. Shares Leading the Pack

U.S. shares joined the global market frenzy on Friday, setting the stage for Wall Street's largest monthly gain in a year. Investors are hopeful amid post-election growth prospects, even as thin trading followed the Thanksgiving holiday with early closures on Wall Street and Treasury markets.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite showed promising gains, driven by U.S. tech stocks benefiting from an artificial intelligence investment craze. Investor expectations are fueled by Donald Trump's election victory and his economic pledges, including tax cuts and import tariffs.

Globally, currency fluctuations marked market temperaments. The yen rebounded amid speculation of rate hikes, while the euro rallied against a weakening dollar due to geopolitical and trade tensions. Conversely, Asian and European markets exhibited varied performances, reflecting economic policy shifts and political uncertainties.

