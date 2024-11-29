Left Menu

Global Markets Surge with U.S. Shares Leading the Pack

U.S. shares participated in a global rally, poised to achieve their largest monthly gain in a year due to post-election growth prospects and changes in global economic policies. The rally highlights Wall Street's optimism in contrast to a weakening dollar and mixed international responses to geopolitical economic shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:14 IST
Global Markets Surge with U.S. Shares Leading the Pack

U.S. shares joined the global market frenzy on Friday, setting the stage for Wall Street's largest monthly gain in a year. Investors are hopeful amid post-election growth prospects, even as thin trading followed the Thanksgiving holiday with early closures on Wall Street and Treasury markets.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite showed promising gains, driven by U.S. tech stocks benefiting from an artificial intelligence investment craze. Investor expectations are fueled by Donald Trump's election victory and his economic pledges, including tax cuts and import tariffs.

Globally, currency fluctuations marked market temperaments. The yen rebounded amid speculation of rate hikes, while the euro rallied against a weakening dollar due to geopolitical and trade tensions. Conversely, Asian and European markets exhibited varied performances, reflecting economic policy shifts and political uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024