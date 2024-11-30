Blaze at Varanasi Railway Station Destroys Dozens of Two-Wheelers

A devastating fire broke out in the parking stand at Varanasi's Cantt railway station, leading to the destruction of over 150 two-wheelers, officials reported on Saturday.

The incident, which took place on Friday night, thankfully resulted in no casualties, according to sources at the scene. The fire erupted near platform one, prompting a swift response from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and the fire department, who worked quickly to contain the inferno.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager Lalji Chaudhary offered his condolences and noted the significant damage to the facility originally intended for railway employees. A formal investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)