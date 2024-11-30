Galgotias University Hosts International Conference on Library Science

Greater Noida's Galgotias University has opened its doors to international scholars for a prestigious three-day 12th International Conference on Library and Information Science.

Addressing attendees, Uttar Pradesh's Higher Education Minister, Shri Yogendra Upadhyay, stressed the role of education in imparting not just knowledge but also morality and wisdom. He urged India's youth to embrace technology for the betterment of society, highlighting education's power to instill values and push boundaries.

The conference, a collaboration with Gautam Buddha University and supported by the Raja Rammohan Roy Library Foundation, celebrates India's 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' programs. It draws over 300 participants from diverse countries, with 84 research presentations exploring topics like AI, Blockchain, and IoT in library science.

