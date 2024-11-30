High-Speed Progress: India's Bullet Train Manufacturing Milestone
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected a track slab manufacturing factory for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Initially drawing equipment from Japan, this largest factory in India now bolsters local construction projects. Using Shinkansen technology, it's pivotal for the bullet train's robust infrastructure. Educational courses also expand opportunities for youth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat/Vadodara | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for India's infrastructure, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited a cutting-edge track slab manufacturing factory near Surat, Gujarat.
The factory, initially equipped with Japanese technology, now produces crucial components locally for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, expected to transform regional connectivity.
With advanced Shinkansen technology, the facility is set to produce track slabs for extensive high-speed rail corridors, promising enhanced stability and performance for future rail projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
