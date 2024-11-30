High-Speed Progress: India's Bullet Train Manufacturing Milestone

In a significant development for India's infrastructure, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited a cutting-edge track slab manufacturing factory near Surat, Gujarat.

The factory, initially equipped with Japanese technology, now produces crucial components locally for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, expected to transform regional connectivity.

With advanced Shinkansen technology, the facility is set to produce track slabs for extensive high-speed rail corridors, promising enhanced stability and performance for future rail projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)