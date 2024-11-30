Tragic Highway Collision Leaves Three Dead in Andhra Pradesh

A devastating accident unfolded on Saturday evening on the Machilipatnam-Vijayawada National Highway, claiming three lives and leaving two critically injured, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Ch. Ravi, Ch. Prabhu, and Ch. Bhanu, aged between 25 and 30, were residents of Machilipatnam, reported Kankipadu Circle Inspector Muralikrishna. The mishap occurred when a fish-laden van en route from Machilipatnam to Vijayawada was struck by a speeding car from Vijayawada, which had lost balance and jumped the divider.

The impact was fatal, killing three on the spot, while two others were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities have registered a case and are conducting further investigations, the Circle Inspector added.

(With inputs from agencies.)