Rupam Roy Elected as New General Secretary of AISBOF

The All India State Bank Officers' Federation (AISBOF) has announced the election of Rupam Roy as its new General Secretary. The appointment was finalized at the Federation's 6th Executive Committee Meeting, held in Chandigarh from November 26-27, where the decision was made unanimously.

Rupam Roy, who previously held the position of AISBOF President and currently serves as General Secretary of the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), is lauded for his effective negotiation skills and unwavering commitment to the welfare of bank officers. Roy will officially assume his new role on December 1, 2024.

The meeting also marked the election of Arun Kumar Bishoyi, General Secretary of the SBIOA Bhubaneswar Circle, as AISBOF President. Outgoing General Secretary Deepak K Sharma is set to retire on November 30, 2024, capping a distinguished 39-year career. AISBOF represents over 80,000 officers from State Bank of India and its six associate banks.

