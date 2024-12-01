Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Lives Near West Bengal-Sikkim Border

Authorities report that a bus accident near the West Bengal-Sikkim border resulted in seven fatalities, including a laborer named Jaimuddin Ansari. The bus, traveling from Siliguri to Gangtok, crashed on the bank of the Teesta River. Many injured are receiving free treatment in Sikkim hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:15 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Lives Near West Bengal-Sikkim Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The number of casualties in Saturday's bus accident near the West Bengal-Sikkim border has risen to seven, as confirmed by police on Sunday. The latest victim was Jaimuddin Ansari, a West Bengal construction laborer.

Ansari was critically injured in the accident and had been hospitalized at STNM Hospital in Gangtok, where he passed away Sunday morning. The tragic incident occurred around 3 pm, as the bus veered off NH-10 and crash-landed on the bank of the Teesta River.

West Bengal's Kalimpong district SP, Srihari Pandey, identified the deceased, including victims hailing from Kolkata, Siliguri, and Gangtok. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has offered condolences and assured free treatment for the injured in Sikkim hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024