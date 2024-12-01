Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Lives Near West Bengal-Sikkim Border
Authorities report that a bus accident near the West Bengal-Sikkim border resulted in seven fatalities, including a laborer named Jaimuddin Ansari. The bus, traveling from Siliguri to Gangtok, crashed on the bank of the Teesta River. Many injured are receiving free treatment in Sikkim hospitals.
The number of casualties in Saturday's bus accident near the West Bengal-Sikkim border has risen to seven, as confirmed by police on Sunday. The latest victim was Jaimuddin Ansari, a West Bengal construction laborer.
Ansari was critically injured in the accident and had been hospitalized at STNM Hospital in Gangtok, where he passed away Sunday morning. The tragic incident occurred around 3 pm, as the bus veered off NH-10 and crash-landed on the bank of the Teesta River.
West Bengal's Kalimpong district SP, Srihari Pandey, identified the deceased, including victims hailing from Kolkata, Siliguri, and Gangtok. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has offered condolences and assured free treatment for the injured in Sikkim hospitals.
