Tragedy on the Expressway: Tunnel Collapse Investigation Underway

An investigation has been launched into the collapse of an under-construction tunnel on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota, which tragically killed one person and injured four others. Authorities have imposed a Rs 50 lakh penalty on the project's contractors, DilipBuildcon Ltd and Altis-Holding Corporation, citing safety lapses.

The affected section, part of an eight-lane expansion, was initially supported with Shotcrete and rock bolts. However, the collapse occurred during reinforcement binding work, resulting in the entrapment of five workers.

A rescue operation successfully saved four individuals, but one succumbed to injuries. An expert committee has been appointed to investigate the cause and recommend measures to prevent future incidents. NHAI is working on remediation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)