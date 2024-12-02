Tragedy Strikes as Bus Crash Claims Three Lives on Chikkanahalli Flyover
A bus accident on the Chikkanahalli flyover resulted in the death of three women and injured several others. The bus, carrying nearly 30 passengers, was en route to Bengaluru when it collided with a divider early Monday morning. The injured were hospitalized.
An early morning tragedy unfolded on the Chikkanahalli flyover as a bus collided with a divider, resulting in the death of three women and injuring several others onboard, police reported.
The bus, holding approximately 30 passengers, was bound for Bengaluru when it met with the devastating accident. Authorities confirmed the fatalities occurred instantly at the scene.
Emergency services responded promptly, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention, while investigations into the cause of the crash continue.
