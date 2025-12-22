Chaos in Karbi Anglong: Protest Turns Violent, Sparking Police Action and Injuries

In a dramatic turn of events, protests in Karbi Anglong district erupted into violence when demonstrators set fire to the residence of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief. Prompting a swift reaction, authorities imposed prohibitory orders across two districts to quell further disturbances.

The unrest, driven by demands to evict illegal settlers from grazing reserves, saw police engaged in clashes with protesters. Authorities resorted to imposing a night curfew and deployed additional security forces to maintain law and order.

Despite the imposition of restrictions, tensions remain high as the situation awaits resolution. Discussions with protest leaders are ongoing, though legal hurdles complicate immediate actions to address encroachment concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)