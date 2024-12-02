Favorable Monsoon and Economic Strategies Poised to Boost India's Agricultural Growth

In an optimistic forecast, Bank of Baroda anticipates strong growth for India's agriculture sector in the latter half of FY25, citing favorable monsoon conditions, elevated reservoir levels, and healthy Rabi sowing as primary catalysts.

The report underscores that these factors are likely to boost rural demand, enhance farm incomes, and contribute positively to the nation's economic outlook. Moreover, with La Nina conditions predicted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there is potential for increased monsoon rainfall, which could further fortify agriculture.

Amid economic challenges, agriculture has emerged as a resilient performer, achieving a 3.5% growth in Q2 FY25. Despite a slowdown in GDP growth due to manufacturing sector struggles and uneven rainfall, the report remains optimistic about a strong economic recovery in the second half. Government spending, capital expenditure increases, and robust investment flows are expected to fuel growth, complemented by a revival in both urban and rural consumption demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)